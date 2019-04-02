MP: Spiteful that hospital remains closed

Ramona Ramdial

COUVA North MP Ramona Ramdial is accusing government of intentionally spiting citizens with their refusal to open the Couva Children’s Hospital.

The need for this facility, she said in a press release, is all the more urgent following the fire last Friday at the Port of Spain General Hospital’s Radiology Department.

In the release, Ramdial said that doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff risked their lives to evacuate patients waiting on X-rays and CT-scans. With oxygen lines running throughout the department there was a high risk of an explosion occurring at any time during the evacuation.

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young on Friday night issues a press release stating that the fire “near to the Port of Spain General Hospital” was extinguished and that patients were evacuated from “one of the wards” and it was hoped that they would be returned to the ward that very night, seemingly attempting to trivialize and hide facts of the incident which endangered the lives of hundreds.

Reports stated that the Northern Block and the Maternity Ward were evacuated. The displaced patients have instead been transferred by North West Regional Health Authority to San Fernando General Hospital and Mt. Hope Hospital. These hospitals, Ramdial said, are already overflowing with patients sleeping on chairs and along corridors because of lack of beds.

In February, the Minister of Health said Cabinet had approved the reconstruction of Central Block at over $1billion and was upgrading other facilities to house patients in the interim.

Ramdial said this “critical situation” can be rectified by government taking a decision to move these patients and staff to the fully equipped, 150 bed Couva Children’s Hospital immediately.