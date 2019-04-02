Mental health a priority after disasters

Director of the University of the West Indies School of Nursing Dr Oscar Nowl Ocho having a conversation with National Administrator Nursing Services of the Ministry of Health Betty- Ann Pilgrim, from eft, Manager Mental Health of the Ministry of Health Ashvini Nath, and PAHO- WHO Representative, Pan American Health Organisation Dr Erica Wheeler at the opening ceremony of the Disaster Related Trauma and Mental Health training for nurses health at the Hilton and Conference Centre, Port of Spain yesterday.

Mental health assumed full focus at the opening of the Disaster-Related Trauma and Mental Health training workshop for nurses at the Trinidad Hilton yesterday.

The workshop, which is aimed at building response and training for nurses in the area of mental health first aid, sought to raise awareness of the priority and importance of addressing post-traumatic stress in the wake of natural and artificial disasters.

Speaking at the opening, Ashvini Nath, manager of the mental health department of the Ministry of Health, expressed optimism that the programme would go a long way towards providing the necessary support to people struggling to move on after a traumatic experience.

"This workshop utilises knowledge that was shared by the Pan American Health Organisation and a regional workshop on disaster preparedness in 2018, where trainers from different Caribbean islands were trained on psychological first aid.

"The Caribbean region has a long history of natural disasters from hurricanes, floods, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. According to the IMF, natural disasters in the Caribbean are becoming more ferocious and frequent."

Nath said natural disasters present long-term challenges to governments, especially in terms of addressing and treating with mental health, and the programme was in keeping with government's mandate to build resilience against disasters.

Also speaking at the opening was Dr Noel Ocho, director of the University of the West Indies' (UWI) School of Nursing, who extended thanks to all stakeholders for participating in the five-day workshop.