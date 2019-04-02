KFC deliveryman robbed of mega meals

A deliveryman for KFC was robbed of cash, his phone and two mega meals while he was making a delivery to a house in Couva last night.

Police said the man who is employed by KFC Point Lisas, was making a delivery at the corner of Balisier Street at around 10.45 when a man hit him to the head with the butt of a pistol. He then stole $700 and a Blu cell phone. Another man opened the passenger door of the victim's car and took a bag which contained two mega meals valued at $260 before running away. Police were called in and are continuing inquiries.