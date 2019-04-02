Judge in Moonilal privilege case steps down

Roodal Moonilal

THE judge hearing the lawsuit of Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal against the Privileges Committee of Parliament has stepped down from hearing the case.

Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams today announced that “due to certain circumstances, the matter would be reassigned to another judge.”

She gave no reason for her decision, but told attorneys for Moonilal, the Speaker and the Attorney General they will be notified of the new date of hearing.

Moonilal was expected to appear before the committee in February in relation to two allegations that he committed a contempt of the House of Representatives in a statement on October 9 concerning the Prime Minister and the AV Drilling “fake oil” issue and another statement made to Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds the following day in Parliament.

He sought an injunction, but the Speaker agreed not to hold the committee meeting until Moonilal’s constitutional claim was heard and determined in the courts.

The committee, however, decided to discontinue the complaint involving the Prime Minister, but Moonilal argued that the action breached the undertaking given, as the committee met, under the chairmanship of Speaker Brigid Annisette-George, and was in contempt of the proceedings before the court.

Moonilal has complained that the committee is not properly constituted in accordance with the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the Parliament and, as constituted at present, was infected by bias.

Annisette-George, who Moonilal claimed made a premature finding against him after a complaint by Hinds, is chairman of the committee. Hinds is also part of the committee which is to determine if Moonilal was in contempt of the House.

He was referred to the committee on November 2, after Annisette-George ruled a strong case had been made out. The grounds to be considered by the committee are that he wilfully and intentionally mislead the House; and that he undermined the dignity of the House by abusing the privilege of freedom of speech.

He is challenging the committee on the basis of jurisdiction, bias of two members of the committee, and due process and protection of the law.

The Oropouche East MP has also said the matter to be investigated by the committee was reported to have attracted the attention of the police.

Moonilal, who was in court, is represented by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen. The Speaker is represented by Senior Counsel Deborah Peake and Ravi Heffes-Doon and the AG is represented by Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes and Michael Quamina.