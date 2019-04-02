'I am home and I will stay home': Hosein

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kazim Hosein. Photo by Ansel Jebodh

“I am at home and I will stay home,” said Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein, as he sought to clear the air in response to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's claim at a United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum that he “will come home.”

Persad-Bissessar told supporters she heard Hosein’s colleagues were pointing fingers at him, claiming he leaked information about the controversial renewing of the rental agreement for a building in which Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi's family has an interest.

Speaking to reporters yesterday at the opening of the municipal police constable induction training programme at the Marabella South Secondary School, Hosein said elections were in the air and a lot of untruths would be heard. But the People's National Movement (PNM), he said, is his home and will always be his home.

“I would like to say I am a servant of the people of TT. I am a second-generation PNM. My father was a former mayor of San Fernando and he was also one of the founding members of the PNM.”

He said he was only made aware of the claim this morning and it was untrue..

“I am a loyal, faithful person. I was brought up like that and my religion specifies that. I would not go against anyone I am loyal to, and I would not leak a document to anyone. That is unethical.”

Hosein added, “I am a very humble person. I am not always in the limelight but probably they want to make me popular but I don’t see myself like that...I don’t ever see myself as that type of person. I never asked for any position: it was offered to me and I accepted it. I am here to serve.”

Hosein said he would never be disloyal to the PNM led by Dr Keith Rowley, for whom he said he had has the utmost respect.

“The Prime Minister chose me to serve and I am doing that and I would continue to do so.”