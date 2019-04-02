Granny fined for slapping schoolgirl

A PORT of Spain magistrate has imposed a fine of $250 on a pensioner who walked into her granddaughter’s school in 2017 and slapped a 12-year-old girl.

On Friday, Esther Ramjohn was convicted of assault in the Port of Spain Third Magistrates’ Court and was fined by magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin, who admonished her, saying she could not go into any school believing she could correct or touch anyone’s child.

According to the case, prosecuted by Insp Rajesh Lall, Ramjohn, 65, on February 7, 2017, attacked a Standard Four student of a prominent girls' RC primary school in Port of Spain.

Ramjohn is the grandmother of another student at the school. At the time of the incident, the victim was waiting for her parents to pick her up after school when Ramjohn walked up to her and slapped her in the face.

The evidence also showed the school’s safety officer and its security officer were present but did nothing.

The girl’s mother was contacted and asked by the school to handle the matter "in-house" and not report it to the police. She refused and, according to the evidence, WPC John persisted with her investigations despite a lack of co-operation by the school administration.

Ramjohn was eventually arrested and charged with assault by beating.

The magistrate was told the child was left traumatised by the assault and victimisation by the school administration because her parents pursued the matter in court.