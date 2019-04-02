Fatima, Holy Name claim Schools U-20 hockey crowns

FATIMA AND Holy Name claimed the respective boys and girls Under-20 divisions last Wednesday, as the TT Hockey Board staged its Secondary Schools Outdoor Tournament at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua.

In the boys Under-20 round-robin group, Fatima ‘A’ topped the standings with a maximum 15 points from five games, with Diego Martin Central Secondary second with ten points, and St Anthony’s third with nine points.

South East Port of Spain ended in fourth spot with five points, with St Mary’s (two) and Fatima ‘B’ (one) trailing.

In the girls Under-20 division, Holy Name topped the field with nine points from four games, ahead of St Francois (six), South East Port of Spain (three) and Combined Port of Spain (zero).

Fatima ‘A’ were also successful in the boys Under-16 category, amassing a perfect nine points from three games, followed by St Anthony’s (four), St Mary’s (three) and Fatima ‘B’ (one).

And, in the girls Under-16 category, St Francois were atop the standings with nine points, with Holy Name (four), Bishop Centenary (three) and Combined Port of Spain (one) trailing.

The Primary Schools Outdoor Tournament took place on Friday at the National Hockey Centre.

International School of Port of Spain finished at the top of the pile with 11 points from 11 points, followed by St Joseph Boys RC (seven), Tunapuna Boys RC (three) and Mucurapo Girls (one).