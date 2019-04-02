Duke: Budget, staff needed for minority office

The THA minority leader's office will be in this building in uptown Scarborough.

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) minority received the keys to its new office located uptown Scarborough, opposite Unit Trust, last Thursday, after waiting over two years. The minority members were sworn into office in January 2017 after the THA elections and were left with no other option than to host their press briefing and other meetings at James Park. Its members have been vocal in the past in their complaints and finally have been heard.

Watson Duke, leader of the minority, told the media the office was “good for a start” during a press conference after the handing over of the building keys.

Duke said, “The location is suitable and well placed, so we are satisfied...but there is more to be done. We need to have now the required staff and budget to become a real opposition for the people of Tobago.”

He said among other things, the office needs an assistant, cleaner and manager. “We need to have an economic advisor, we need to have a full library and we need a messenger and a vehicle for the driver. We need to have a secretary and manager separately. I heard (from) the leader of assembly business, they are moving the minority leader's office under the executive control to that of the Assembly Legislature, which is an independent body, and they will be working on a budget for this office and I do look forward to that.”

The minority's office will be open on Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.