DPP to decide soon Death of man thrown down well

IN the next few days, the Director of Public Prosecutors (DPP) is expected to give instructions to police on whether or not to amend a charge of kidnapping with intent to kill, to murder, against a man responsible who police say is responsible for the death of his neighbour Romeo Mitchell.

Mitchell died last Friday at the San Fernando General Hospital. He was allegedly kidnapped and thrown into a well in Siparia by his neigbour Mukey Pierre on March 17. Pierre was initially charged with kidnapping and kidnapping with intent to kill and faced a Siparia Magistrate last week.

Magistrate Margaret Alert had denied bail to the accused labourer whom she sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Those charges alleged that between March 17 and 18, Pierre unlawfully carried away Mitchell from Victor Street, Syne Village in Penal. It is also alleged Pierre kidnapped Mitchell with intent to murder him at Mora Dam Road in Siparia.

However senior police said after Mitchell died a new file was prepared. The results from the autopsy showed Mitchell died from multiple blunt trauma injuires to the chest. “The DPP will give instructions whether or not the new charge of murder should be laid.”