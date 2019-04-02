Costelloe new TTMA head

Franka Costelloe

Franka Costelloe is the new president of the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA). She replaces Christopher Alcazar, who served for the last two years.

Costelloe is a director of several major boards and organisations, including her family’s company, Lifetime Roofing Ltd, a manufacturer, distributor and contractor that specialises in metal and flat roof waterproofing. She’s also a director of First Citizens, and sits on the Industrial Estate Tenants Board (IETA).

She holds a master’s degree in building and construction management (with distinction), an associate degree in project management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in human resources.

The TTMA held its annual general meeting today.