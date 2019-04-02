Costelloe new TTMA head
Franka Costelloe is the new president of the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA). She replaces Christopher Alcazar, who served for the last two years.
Costelloe is a director of several major boards and organisations, including her family’s company, Lifetime Roofing Ltd, a manufacturer, distributor and contractor that specialises in metal and flat roof waterproofing. She’s also a director of First Citizens, and sits on the Industrial Estate Tenants Board (IETA).
She holds a master’s degree in building and construction management (with distinction), an associate degree in project management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in human resources.
The TTMA held its annual general meeting today.
