CoP, Imbert meet on $$

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith and Finance Minister Colm Imbert met yesterday afternoon to discuss the issue of money for the police service.

The Finance Ministry’s communications department confirmed the meeting took place at 1.30 pm at the Finance Ministry at the Eric Williams Finance Building, Independence Square, Port of Spain.

This comes after Griffith, speaking to Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) meeting last Thursday, reported that the police had not received any funding other than officers’ salaries for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and this resulted in the police being unable to meet other expenses during that period.

Griffith was quoted in Newsday on Saturday, as saying: “What I am trying to get now is $47 million to pay off bills that the TTPS owes (creditors), approved in fiscal 2017-18. I have not even started getting funds for 2018-2019.”

It was also reported in January, after a Newsday article about the police service running out of money, that the Finance Ministry said it had received a request for $80 million from the commissioner and had released $20 million for equipment, material, services and supplies.

A further $20 million was reportedly scheduled to be released for that purpose in the following two weeks and a balance of $40 million in February.

At the PAAC meeting, Griffith acknowledged receipt of the $20 million for projects and goods including Tasers, vehicles and new uniforms. He said he had to take from the $20 million to offset debts to vendors.

In Parliament on Friday Imbert, in replying to a question from Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, said claims that the police cannot pay their bills have “all the hallmarks of fake news.”

Imbert told Parliament the police had been given $1 billion, but Griffith said there was a slight confusion in the figures.

He said out of the $1 billion, $850,000,000 was allocated for salaries and the balance went towards paying off debts from the previous year.

A source told Newsday $1.1 billion was released to the Police Service from October 1-March 31, of which 93 per cent was for wages, salaries, pensions and gratuities.

Griffith could not be reached yesterday by phone and police communications officials said any statement should come from the Finance Ministry.

A Finance Ministry communications official said a statement may be issued, but could not confirm this.