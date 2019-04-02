Charles condemns school indiscipline, violence

TWO incidents at two separate Secondary schools are currently engaging the attention of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Education, Innovation and Energy, with an affirmation that the perpetrators will be dealt with accordingly.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who also holds the portfolio of Secretary for Education, as he publicly denounced what can be classified as "criminal behavior" displayed by students.

In a press release, Charles made reference to a situation on March 27 where a group of Signal Hill Secondary School students were observed at various points outside Bishop’s High School, Mt. Marie, seemingly getting ready to fight.

The release noted that as a result of the keen observation and the swift action of the MTS security officers on duty at Bishop’s High School, the situation was contained before it escalated and the police were called.

However, in a separate incident, a video is currently being circulated on social media with Signal Hill Secondary School students involved in a fracas outside the school.

“It is quite disturbing and uncomfortable to learn of these incidents, especially less than 24 hours after the burial of a Tobago stalwart, Mr Donald ‘Sonny’ Parks. Only mere hours after the burial I received the news of the first incident at Bishop’s High School. There seems to be considerable erosion of discipline in some of our homes and communities,” Chares said.

He added: “Some parents are trying very hard to teach their charges the right way but there are a few who have neglected their responsibility and the time has come for you to take back the reins of your households. We do not want the few deviant ones to spoil our piece of paradise.”