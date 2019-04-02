Central cops: Nissan B13, B14 cars of choice for thieves

File photo

Central Division police are urging drivers, particularly the owners of Nissan B13 and B14 cars, to take care to secure their cars after a string of robberies in the Central and Southern Divisions over the weekend.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, a senior officer said these cars were very popular among car thieves because of the demand for parts.

"We're starting to lose a lot of B13 and B14 cars. The Nissan Tiidas are still popular, but to a lesser extent now. These cars are getting older but whoever owns them still try to maintain them and keep them in good shape, so the car parts are in demand.

"There were thefts in Price Plaza, Edinburgh 500, Couva and even as far down as Princes Town we have been losing a few. We are liaising with the other divisions to try and stop it."

Newsday also spoke to president of the TT Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah, who said the Nissan B13 has always been a highly-sought-after car for thieves because of car parts, and encouraged owners not only to get proper security systems for their cars but also to invest in a thorough insurance policy.

"People who buy these cars should put into place additional security systems, and for the drivers, they should have full, comprehensive insurance so you can still get back something if it's stolen.

"When these cars are stolen, the bandits try to get rid of them quickly, so reduce the chance of getting caught (out)."