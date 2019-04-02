CAL plans non-stop service between Kingston, Barbados

FILE PHOTO

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has announced the proposed start of non-stop service between Kingston, Jamaica and Barbados from April 15, subject to government approval.

"Now, business, leisure and other travellers can fly non-stop every Monday and Friday between the two destinations," CAL said in a statement today.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera said the twice-weekly non-stop service between Kingston and Barbados was in response to feedback from customers.

"The airline business is about providing a service that our customers want and this flight is a welcome addition to our network, to serve their needs."

He said CAL was improving the reach and efficiency of its network, "ensuring we have strong connectivity within the Caribbean and we also continue to develop more alliances with industry partners for travel outside the region.”

CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing William “Billy” Griffith said Barbados is looking forward to the additional 300 seats that this new service from Jamaica will bring. He reported in 2018 there were more than 9,000 arrivals from Jamaica – up 2.2 per cent over 2017.

"This demonstrates this market's potential for growth, and with a strong marketing programme and Barbados’ well-packed annual calendar of events, we have high hopes for significant business from the island."

This service is planned to start on April 15 and will fly every Monday and Friday, leaving Kingston at 2.50 pm and arriving in Barbados at 6.25 pm. The flight will then depart at 7.25 pm non-stop to Kingston. where it will arrive at 9.15 pm.