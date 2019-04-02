Bridge burnt at Gobin Village

A wooden bridge along Buen Intento road, Gobin Villag,e Princes Town, was set ablaze by unknown persons in the area. The bridge is now impassable. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Three days after an attempt was made to burn down a wooden bridge in Gobin Village, Princes Town, a deliberately set fire destroyed it earlier today, making the road impassable to hundreds of residents.

None of the residents who Newsday met with took responsibly for the incident which happened on Buen Intent Road near Samaroo Drive. Some speculated that it was done to highlight the bridge’s deplorable condition while others believed there was no need to destroy it given that it was old but functional.

One resident said, “It was dangerous to pass on it because most of the planks were loose. It was really in bad condition. On Friday night, someone set it on fire but some villagers out it. About seven or eight months ago, officials changed some of the planks to shorter ones. The railings were also shaky so maybe this fire was to highlight the problem.”

Princes Town fire and police officers visited the scene at about 5 am today having received a report of the fire. Fire officers confirmed the fire was deliberately set.

Residents now have to use alternative routes such as Scale Road and Garth Road.

Another resident Bisnath Boodram said the fire began at about 2 am but was unable to say who started it.

“Trucks used to pass on the road. The bridge had four iron beams, so it was safe. This has caused more harm than good to us. This is a hazard now. We don’t know who did it and why,” Boodram said.

Boodram, a security guard, said, as far as he was aware, residents had not complained about the bridge’s condition although it was old.