Baptists must lead the way Bishop Dillon says don't wait on Govt help

SPIRITUAL Baptists must take the initiative and not wait on assistance from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) or the PNM Government. President of the Tobago United Spiritual Baptist Assembly Bishop Mural Dillon made the declaration on Saturday during Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Signal Hill. Having been granted a parcel of land in 2006 by the THA, Dillon is hopeful work on their long-awaited multi-purpose facility will make significant progress by next year.

Addressing worshippers, Dillon said, “The Lord helps those who helps themselves. So we can’t sit down and wait on the Chief Secretary and the Tobago House of Assembly, neither Mr Rowley and the PNM Government, to help we. We must show them that we’re moving forward in faith and I know for sure, when they see that we are moving forward in faith, they won’t stay behind, they would jump in front and jump with us and let us build Tobago together.”

Worshippers on Saturday sat under tents amidst the ongoing construction, as Dillon recounted that having received the lands in 2006, work on the project started a few years later but stalled for a while, before resuming earlier this year.

He added, “As our theme says, going forward in faith and confidence... today we are here under tents on this spot. Now is the 30th of March, it is our vision that by the end of May, early June, we would have it covered – the floor go straight across. Here would have to be properly secured before December of this year, because we have to hold some leadership conferences here.

“Come next year's celebration, I hope not to see any toilets out there but right in here with air condition...We going forward in faith and confidence. We are confident that next year's liberation ceremony would take place here in air-conditioned comfort.”

Delivering the feature address, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles took up the Bishop's challenge.

He said, “We have demonstrated our commitment to the growth and development of the Baptist community... I say to you that I shall throw in with you in ensuring that your dreams come to fruition. Let today be the beginning of a new dawn for you, your faith, your community and our island of Tobago.”

Charles said the Baptist church plays a crucial role in society and called on it to use its influence to combat the problems plaguing the island.

He said, “We just have to read the newspapers, watch the news or scour through the digital platforms to see that our society – even right here in Tobago – is changing. While change is good, I cannot say with certainty that the change we have been witnessing within recent times is what we want to see.

“I am sure it concerns you as much as it concerns me that some of the changes we’re experiencing in our society today, does not represent or reflect the kind of positive growth and development that we hope for and desire to see. The time has come for individual assessment, introspection and contribution.”

THA Minority Leader Watson Duke also addressed the gathering and encouraged those gathered to keep the faith as they continue pressing on.

“There are times when going forward may seem difficult, when it seems as though you’ve taken the wrong road... keep walking on that righteous road – that Jerusalem road – because those who are coming after you, they would be strengthened,” Duke said.