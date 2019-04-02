Arsonist leaves St Joseph family in fear

RELATIVES of Vishnu Pooran, the 39-year-old man who was burned alive by an arsonist at his St Joseph home on March 23, say they are extremely fearful for their lives. Pooran died after five days after the incident, at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt. Hope.

Relatives believe his killing was the result of an earlier incident involving a female relative. A relative who lives close to the house in which Pooran was burned said, “Over the last three months there has been too many crimes in this area. I am fearful for my children’s lives and for mine. If they killed Vishnu, they may kill me.”

The attack happened at around 3.30 am. Pooran threw himself out of his burning house. CCTV cameras captured this, as well as the masked man who set the house on fire with gasoline. Family members were among those who, on smelling burning, went to Pooran’s assistance and called an ambulance.

Since the attack, information on social media claimed one of his relatives was responsible for his killing. However, they say this is false because they had no reason for wanting to kill him. “We love him, why would we do such a thing?” said Pooran’s mother Sandra.

Sandra said her son had been a helpful, hardworking, and caring man who enjoyed life and made others enjoy it as well. “He would always try to make other people laugh. He was nice to have around,” she said.