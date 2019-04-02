Angostura CEO quits

Angostura CEO Genevieve Jodhan

GENEVIEVE JODHAN, CEO of Angostura Holdings Ltd (AHL), resigned her position with effect from today.

The resignation is a full and effective settlement, release, discharge and waiver of any and or all claims, the settlement agreement obtained by Newsday stated. Jodhan will not leave empty-handed, as the company agreed to pay her in excess of $2 million. Jodhan further agreed that except for her pension entitlements, she is not eligible for any further payment from AHL had her employment not been terminated, the settlement stated.

Both parties have agreed not to communicate, correspond or otherwise disclose, make or publish any adverse or negative comment or reflection on each other concerning or related to Jodhan’s employment. The details of the separation package would remain confidential, Newsday was told.

An­gos­tu­ra is one of the crown jew­els ac­quired by the State af­ter the 2009 bailout of the CL Fi­nan­cial Group. It is a pub­licly trad­ed com­pa­ny and mak­ers of the world-renowned An­gos­tu­ra Aro­mat­ic Bit­ters and a host of pre­mi­um rums.

Last November, Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath said Jodhan would remain CEO pending the outcome of an investigation into the award of million-dollar contracts. The matter later became the subject of an audit. It was raised by head of the company’s audit department, who called in the accounting firms of Fitzwilliam and Co and PricewaterhouseCoopers to investigate the awards of the contracts to four companies -- three which were engaged in the matters of security and the fourth involving construction to the sum of $2.2 million.

The contracts were authorised by Jodhan while she was out of office, completing a six-week, company-paid course at Harvard University, Massachusetts, US.

The award of mil­lion-dol­lar con­tracts to three com­pa­nies owned by a serv­ing po­lice of­fi­cer, Sgt Mark Hernandez, triggered the investigation. Her­nan­dez, 42, is list­ed as the ex­ec­u­tive chair­man and own­er of MH Tac­ti­cal Re­sponse Group (MHT), New Or­der Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices (NOSS) and Cor­po­rate As­set Pro­tec­tion (CAP), all reg­is­tered at East­ern Main Road, St Au­gus­tine, which were all awarded contracts by AHL under Jodhan.

At the November media conference, Bharath said Jodhan was put on 20 days’ vacation during the investigation. If the investigation took longer, then her vacation would be extended. Sources at AHL could not say when the investigation concluded, only that both parties agreed to her resignation effective today. Angostura will issue a release on her departure sometime today.

“Individuals connected with the awards of these contracts will have the right to be heard during the process which will be advanced on matters which concern them in the awards of these contracts and payments made to various companies,” Bharath said then, adding that Jodhan was one of the parties who would be assisting Angostura in this fact-finding exercise.

Jodhan held the position of Angostura CEO from November 1, 2007. Jodhan and AHL agreed that the resignation "does not and shall not constitute an admission of liability on the part of the parties in respect of any and/or all claims" the settlement stated.

AHL's Statement

Angostura Holdings Limited and Angostura Limited wish to announce the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Genevieve Jodhan effective April 02, 2019. Mrs Jodhan moves on to pursue personal projects. The Company wishes to thank Mrs Jodhan for her service as Chief Executive Officer and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.