Angostura CEO quits
GENEVIEVE JODHAN, CEO of Angostura Holdings Ltd (AHL), resigned her position with effect from today.
The resignation is a full and effective settlement, release, discharge and waiver of any and or all claims, the settlement agreement obtained by Newsday stated. Jodhan will not leave empty-handed, as the company agreed to pay her in excess of $2 million. Jodhan further agreed that except for her pension entitlements, she is not eligible for any further payment from AHL had her employment not been terminated, the settlement stated.
Both parties have agreed not to communicate, correspond or otherwise disclose, make or publish any adverse or negative comment or reflection on each other concerning or related to Jodhan’s employment. The details of the separation package would remain confidential, Newsday was told.
Angostura is one of the crown jewels acquired by the State after the 2009 bailout of the CL Financial Group. It is a publicly traded company and makers of the world-renowned Angostura Aromatic Bitters and a host of premium rums.
Last November, Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath said Jodhan would remain CEO pending the outcome of an investigation into the award of million-dollar contracts. The matter later became the subject of an audit. It was raised by head of the company’s audit department, who called in the accounting firms of Fitzwilliam and Co and PricewaterhouseCoopers to investigate the awards of the contracts to four companies -- three which were engaged in the matters of security and the fourth involving construction to the sum of $2.2 million.
The contracts were authorised by Jodhan while she was out of office, completing a six-week, company-paid course at Harvard University, Massachusetts, US.
The award of million-dollar contracts to three companies owned by a serving police officer, Sgt Mark Hernandez, triggered the investigation. Hernandez, 42, is listed as the executive chairman and owner of MH Tactical Response Group (MHT), New Order Security Services (NOSS) and Corporate Asset Protection (CAP), all registered at Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, which were all awarded contracts by AHL under Jodhan.
At the November media conference, Bharath said Jodhan was put on 20 days’ vacation during the investigation. If the investigation took longer, then her vacation would be extended. Sources at AHL could not say when the investigation concluded, only that both parties agreed to her resignation effective today. Angostura will issue a release on her departure sometime today.
“Individuals connected with the awards of these contracts will have the right to be heard during the process which will be advanced on matters which concern them in the awards of these contracts and payments made to various companies,” Bharath said then, adding that Jodhan was one of the parties who would be assisting Angostura in this fact-finding exercise.
Jodhan held the position of Angostura CEO from November 1, 2007. Jodhan and AHL agreed that the resignation "does not and shall not constitute an admission of liability on the part of the parties in respect of any and/or all claims" the settlement stated.
AHL's Statement
Angostura Holdings Limited and Angostura Limited wish to announce the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Genevieve Jodhan effective April 02, 2019. Mrs Jodhan moves on to pursue personal projects. The Company wishes to thank Mrs Jodhan for her service as Chief Executive Officer and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.
Reply to "Angostura CEO quits"