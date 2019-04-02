32 V’zuelans in court for illegal entry

Thirty-two Venezuelans including these women appeared in the Siparia Magistrates Court yesterday charged with illegally entering Trinidad over the weekend.

THIRTY-TWO Venezuelans charged with entering the country illegally were freed by a Siparia magistrate yesterday.

The 32, including 12 women, were reprimanded and discharged by magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey in the Siparia Second Magistrate court.

They were taken to court after 1 pm. The magistrate read the charge to each individually which alleged that on unknown dates, at beaches, they entered the country illegally and failed to report to Immigration officials as required by law.

WP Sgt Septine Thomas prosecuted and Luz Marina Topias De Copilah translated. The Venezuelans were arrested at different locations in Santa Flora, Erin, Siparia and Penal as they came ashore last week. They are between the ages of 18 and 38.

They pleaded guilty to each charge laid by PC Duson Neaves of the Immigration Investigations San Fernando office. During the hearing, some of the women cried as they told the magistrate they fled their country and came to Trinidad for food. They explained the crisis in their country and said: “Life is difficult.”

Many of the 32 said they were university students studying and could not afford to continue. The magistrate said that there was no point of imprisoning them, as they had come to this country for food. As the translator relayed the magistrate’s decision to them the Venezuelans breathed a sigh of relief and hugged each other, saying, “Gracias.”