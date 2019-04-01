Winston Duke flies Trini flag high

TT-born actor Winston Duke waves a TT flag as he and his fellow cast members of the 2018 film Black Panther, accept the award for Outstanding Motion Picture at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards in the US.

WINSTON DUKE made many Trinis proud when he waved TT’s flag while on stage at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The Tobago-born actor was nominated in two categories: the Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

However, his co-star and Guyanese-born British actress Letitia Wright was the winner in the Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture category while his other co-star Michael B Jordan was the winner in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion picture category.

Duke waved the flag when he and his Black Panther co-stars were on stage as Black Panther won the Outstanding Motion Picture category.

His appearance in the movie last year as M’Baku, gained him widespread international acclaim. Prior to that, he appeared on television shows such as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Modern Family.

He is now starring in the movie US alongside Lupita Nyong’o and will also reprise his role as M’Baku in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.