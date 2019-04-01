TT assistant refs forGold Cup candidate course

THREE TT assistant referees have been invited by Concacaf to attend the the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup referee candidate course and 2019 Concacaf Under 17 Championship.

The three officials are Joseph Bertrand, Ainsley Rochard and Caleb Wales. They will attend the course from April 27-30.

The other officials selected come from different nations in Concacaf including Mexico, United States, Canada, Jamaica, Cuba, Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, St Kitts/Nevis, Guatemala, Honduras, Cayman Islands, Martinique, Grenada and Dominica.

For the 2017 Gold Cup, referee Rodphin Harris and assistant referees Kevin Lewis and Rochard were among an elite group of 19 referees and 29 assistant referees who attended that Gold Cup candidate course.

“This new and unique approach to training and selecting referees for the Gold Cup is focused on optimising the preparation, from a technical and physical perspective, of the referees,” said Concacaf director of refereeing, Brian Hall, outlining the objective of the course. “We are committed to be the most prepared team in the competition and, as such, our referees continue to exhibit their commitment to a world-class approach to meeting the demands of the Gold Cup.”

As part of the course, participants will undergo thorough classroom instruction and technical sessions on the field of play utilising players.

Bertrand has also been selected to serve as an assistant at the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League encounter between CF Monterrey (MEX) and Sporting Kansas City (USA) in Monterrey on April 4. He will join referee Mario Escobar (Guatemala), assistant referee two Humberto Panjoj (Guatemala), 4th official Daneon Parchment (Jamaica), referee assessor Mark Sullivan (Jamaica) and match commissioner Victor Hugo Alfaro of Costa Rica.

Additionally, TT assessor Neil Brizan returned home earlier this week after serving as referee assessor at the Concacaf Nations League match between Barbados and Nicaragua in Bridgetown last Sunday.