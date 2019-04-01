Samsung A70 launches with biggest screen in Galaxy A series

Photos courtesy Samsung electronics

Following its launch of the S10 and the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Electronics has launched the A70, a phone which boasts the largest screen of the Galaxy A portfolio.

The phone was unveiled last week and is targeted at "digital natives who want to capture, connect and share life as it happens."

President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics DJ Koh said the Galaxy A70 was created to meet the needs of the emerging generation and designed for the way people are connecting now.

The phone features a 6.7” Infinity-U display, a 20:9 display ratio and is available in four distinctive colours – Coral, Blue, Black, and White.

It has enhanced triple camera, with a 32MP super high-resolution front and rear lens, and the 8MP Ultra Wide Lens.

The company is expected to reveal more on the Galaxy A series at ‘A Galaxy Event’ – taking place across three continents on April 10.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specs