Pundit still in hospital, no arrests

THE search continues for the man who shot a pundit and killed a worshipper during a prayer service last week Tuesday in Williamsville. Up to Sunday, police said no arrests were made and they are still questioning several people. Investigators said an official statement was also taken from the pundit from his bed at the San Fernando general hospital.

Medical sources said Pundit Shervon Narad is now in stable but serious condition. Family members continue to pray for Narad who is now responding. He was shot to the chest and abdomen by the gunman who killed his friend Joseph Narine.

At around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, Narad was leading prayers in a prayer room with Narine when a man with a gun entered and demanded money and jewellery.

Narad told investigators the bandit pointed the gun at him while making his demand. The thief shot Narine in the head and then the chest. He died where he fell.

As Narad turned to run, he was shot but continued running.

Homicide Region Three police are investigating.