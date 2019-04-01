Prisoner jumps off TT Spirit to escape

TT Spirit

Matthew Woods appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates Court after he tried to escape custody this morning while prison officers were transferring him from Tobago to Trinidad.

Police reports said he jumped off the TT Spirit while it was still in harbour and tried to swim ashore.

He was recaptured by the Coast Guard and brought to the court charged with escaping lawful custody, Newsday was told.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months' hard labour.