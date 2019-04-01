President: #LightItUpBlue for people with autism

President Paula-Mae Weekes.

The President has said TT has a responsibility to strengthen the regulatory and institutional frameworks which affect the lives of those living with disabilities. She said it is the responsibility of everyone in TT to see to the removal of barriers that hinder their personal progress and participation in society.

"Working to eliminate stereotypes and prejudices that marginalise people with autism is an imperative and requires timely and proper diagnosis and treatment, which will ultimately lead to a better quality of life."

In her message for World Autism Awareness Day 2019, which will be celebrated tomorrow, President Paula-Mae Weekes said the day provides a platform to promote the rights and dignity of people living with autism, and empower them to achieve their fullest potential.

She highlighted that those on the autism spectrum vary significantly in their ability to learn, think and communicate, and accordingly, they require varying levels of support and care.

"Although autism is a lifelong disorder, technological progress has significantly improved the ability of those with autism to be better included and integrated into aspects of everyday life."

World Autism Awareness Day 2019 will focus on the importance of technologies which can be used to enhance the functional capabilities of people living with disabilities, including autism. Weekes said in keeping with the UN mandate to leave no one behind, people living with autism must be equipped with the right tools and mechanisms to participate in community life on an active and equitable basis.

The UN estimates that over half the people living with disabilities in developing countries cannot access assistive devices, given the high costs and the lack of availability, awareness and training. In response to this, she said greater effort must be made to make assistive technologies accessible and cost-effective so that the differently-abled people of TT can contribute to the development of the communities and nation.

In celebrating World Autism Awareness Day, the President encourages TT to #LightItUpBlue for greater understanding and acceptance for people living with autism.