PM: Borrowing not a bad thing

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE.

The Prime Minister said if TT is able to repay its loans, then deficit budgets are not a problem.

Speaking on the Morning Brew on CNC3 this morning, Dr Keith Rowley said if Government did not borrow, it would have had to shut down a lot of what it was doing.

"Debt has a partner and it is called 'ability to repay.' Whenever you borrow, it is not a bad thing or a good thing. What is looked at is your ability to service that debt."

Rowley said it all depended on how the borrowed money was spent.

He also said this country's debt to GDP ratio, which runs at 63 per cent, was manageable.