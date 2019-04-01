Mason Hall man pleads not guilty to weed possession

A Mason Hall man has appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates' Court charged with the possession of marijuana.Kurt Eastman, 30, of Belmont Farm Road, Mason Hall, a handyman with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, pleaded not guilty before first court senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno on Monday morning.

Police reports said Eastman was at his home when police went to search for guns and ammunition on March 28. Nothing was found in the house but police later found 1.509 kilos of marijuana in a vehicle. Eastman and another man from Delaford were detained.

Last year Eastman was also held for possession of marijuana found inside his home. Newsday was told the men currently have pending matters before the court involving possession of guns, narcotics and ammunition.The second man is expected to appear on Wednesday.