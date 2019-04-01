Man arrested for hitting wife with Hennessy bottle

A Valencia man was arrested on Saturday night for hitting his wife with a Hennessy bottle and a dumb bell during an argument at their home.

Police said the couple were at their San Pedro Extension, Valencia, home at around 10.45 pm when they began arguing.

The man allegedly hit her on the head with the bottle and then with a dumb bell on her left foot.

She called the police and members of the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department went to the house and took her to the Sangre Grande County Hospital.

Police arrested the man.