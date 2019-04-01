Lee Young seals Catch tennis double
KEESA Lee Young picked up the girls Under-18 singles and senior doubles titles, partnering with TT team-mate Isabel Abraham for the latter, when action came to a close on the first weekend of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, yesterday
Lee Young was dominant in the singles final, beating Maria Honore 6-3, 6-1 in the morning session. She advanced, following a 6-2, 6-2 win over her doubles partner, Abraham, in the first round.
Lee Young and Abraham went on to play U-16 singles champion Aalisha Alexis and Shauna Valentine in the girls doubles final, and emerged victors 2-6, 6-1, 10-3 in a super tie break.
In the other finals, Alijah Leslie secured a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ebolum Nwokolo in the boys U-18 singles, while Sabastian Sylvester and Ethan Wong eased past Alex-Jaden Duran and Josh Gonsalves in the boys U-18 doubles final.
There was a bit of a mismatch in the mixed doubles final as Scott Hackshaw and Kimberly Sabga cruised to the win, 6-0, 6-0, against Drew Queashie and Adalia Badroe, who advanced to the title match by virtue of a walkover at the expense of Nabeel Mohammed and Osenyonye Nwokolo.
Hackshaw and Sabga had a much more challenging semifinal encounter against Brendon Bruce and Alexis Bruce, which they won 2-6, 6-0, 10-5.
In the girls' U-16 singles final, Alexis came from behind to seal a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Cameron Wong.
Action will continue and conclude with the second segment, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the same venue.
