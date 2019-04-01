Kavesh takes 11 to rout EYM

Powergen spinner Kavesh Kantasingh

POWERGEN consolidated top spot at the end of round four of the TT Cricket Board National League two-day competition yesterday, with ex-national spinner Kavesh Kantasingh routing El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) with an 11-wicket haul at the El Socorro Recreational Ground.

The South-based outfit strengthened its position atop the eight-team table with 84 points and asserted its dominance by crushing EYM by an innings and one run. EYM batted first and were skittled out for 156 with Kantasingh nabbing four for 49. Guyanese pacer Ronsford Beaton claimed three for 36 with Keon Isaac (38) and Nicholas Arthur (30) providing resistance.

In response, Powergen smashed 303 all out thanks to Cephas Cooper (60), Steven Katwaroo (58) and Jeron Maniram (54). Lendy Nelson scalped three for 56 while Bryan Boodram chipped in with three for 85. Trailing by 147 though, EYM yet again had no answer for Kantasingh who ripped through the batting with seven for 73. Royston Crandon took two for 25 to help dismiss EYM for 146, with Takim Lowe making 60 in vain. EYM are currently second from bottom in the standings with 38 points.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, defending champs Alescon Comets drew with Merry Boys to move second on 56 points. Merry Boys batted first and made 315 with Hakeem Mitchell's 71 and Mario Belcon's 47 leading the way. Comets, however, could only muster 200 in their first innings, thanks to Imran Khan's 73 and Anthony Alleyne's 50. Rishaad Harris nabbed three for 27 with Atiba Allert taking three for 35. Merry Boys' second innings was a bit more frail, as they got to 84 for eight in 32 overs with Harris making 44. Jyd Goolie took five for 24 to set his team a target of 200 in under 20 overs. Comets ended on 31 for two, leaving Merry Boys sixth on 41 points.

Queen's Park Cricket Club hold third spot on 47 points after drawing with Victoria at the Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground. Victoria batted first and made 170 with QPCC getting to 213, thanks to 52 from Tion Webster and 37 from Justin Guillen. Victoria then folded for 158 with Yannic Cariah getting three for 30 and Shannon Gabriel and Jon Russ Jagessar getting two apiece. Set 116 to win, the Parkites ended on 61 for one, leaving Victoria propping the table with 35 points. FC Clarke Road are fourth on 46 points after drawing with fifth-placed Central Sports at Wilson Road Cricket Ground to wrap the round up.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

EYM 156 (Keon Isaac 38, Nicholas Arthur 30, Kavesh Kantasingh 4/49) and 146 (Takim Lowe 60, Kantasingh 7/73, Royston Crandon 2/25) vs. Powergen 303 (Cephas Cooper 60, Steven Katwaroo 58, Lendy Nelson 3/56, Bryan Boodram 3/85). Powergen won by an innings and one run.

Merry Boys 315 (Hakeem Mitchell 71, Mario Beacon 47, Bryan Charles 4/68) and 84/8 (Rishaad Harris 44, Jyd Goolie 5/24) vs. Alescon Comets 200 (Imran Khan 73, Anthony Alleyne 50, Harris 3/27) and 31/2 (Vikash Mohan 13 not out). Match Drawn.

Victoria 170 (Damian Bryce 67, Javon Searles 3/42, Jon Rus Jaggessar 3/43) and 158 (Farrel Jugmohan 18 not out, Sherwin Ganga 15, Yannic Cariah 3/30) vs. QPCC 213 (Tion Webster 52, Justin Guillen 37, Ganga 3/17) and 61/1 (Darren Bravo 27 not out). Match Drawn.

FC Clarke Rd 263 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 61, Yannick Ottley 44, Ryan Austin 5/82) and 256/5 vs. Central Sports 137 and 59/2. Match Drawn