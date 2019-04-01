Griffith on ganja recommendation: My job is to enforce the law

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith says he is not getting into a debate about a moratorium on arrests for small amounts of ganja.

The call for the moratorium was made by the chairman of the youth arm of the Movement for Social Justice Angelo Hart at a news conference in San Fernando on Sunday.

Griffith said on Monday, "My job is to enforce the law."

When it comes to national debates on controversial issues where amendments to laws are required, Griffith explained it would be inappropriate for a CoP to make public comments.

He added that such comments could have the effect of "clouding the decision being made."

Griffith said he will await the conclusion of deliberations on the matter, and whatever changes are made to the law, the police service will do its duty to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi started public consultations on the decriminalisation of marijuana in January. Last September, the Prime Minister said the issue of decriminalising marijuana will be debated in Parliament this year.

The Opposition Leader has said such a debate will be a distraction from other matters.