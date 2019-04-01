Fight over Woodbrook waitress ends with gunfire

A fight between an off-duty police officer and a security guard at a bar on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, ended in gunfire when another off-duty officer came to the assistance of his colleague.

Police said at around 3 am on Sunday, the officer, his family and friends were liming at Frankie's Bar when he began speaking with a waitress.

A security guard who works at the bar saw and began arguing with the officer. A fight began and the guard allegedly began choking the officer.

The other policeman who was also liming, saw the fight, took out his personal gun and fired a shot in the air.

Police were called in and are investigating.

Newsday spoke to a senior police officer in the Port of Spain Division who said the officer was within his rights to use the gun as it was his personal weapon.