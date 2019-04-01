Cop ‘loses’ gun while in grocery store

A police constable assigned to the Special Branch reported his service-issued gun and 17 rounds of .9 mm ammunition missing on Friday afternoon.

Police said the officer parked his car in the car park of a grocery along Golden Grove, Arouca. He placed the gun with ammunition and $1300 in a brown pouch behind the driver's seat, before entering the grocery.

When he returned at about 2.40 pm, he realised the pouch with the gun, ammunition and cash was gone.

The were no signs of forced entry, police said.

He made a report to the Arouca Police Station.

Last month, Insp Christopher Fuentes reportedly lost his police-issued Sig Sauer pistol while sleeping at his Sangre Grande home.

In another incident, a retired police inspector also reportedly had his 13 gauge shotgun stolen when returning from a hunting trip in the Heights of Guanapo, Arima.