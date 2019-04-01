Chinese man shot in the head during a robbery

A Chinese man is in critical condition at the San Fernando general hospital after he was shot in the head by a man who robbed him of $100,000 yesterday. Jinyuan Ye, 24, was shot twice.

Police said, at about 11 am Ye was confronted by a gunman after leaving a bar at Duncan Village near San Fernando. Ye, it was reported, had won $100,000 from roulette machines and left the bar with the cash.

As he walked out of the bar, the gunman approached, announced a hold-up and shot Ye who fell to the ground. The bandit grabbed the bag with the cash and also ran into the club and grabbed the digital video recording machine.

He drove off in a car parked nearby. Ye was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

San Fernando CID police are investigating.