Celebrating Autism Awareness Day

The multi-coloured autism awareness ribbon reflects the complexity of autism and the various different colours and shapes represent the diversity of people living with autism.

DR RADICA MAHASE

TOMORROW, TT will celebrate World Autism Awareness Day. April 2 was unanimously declared as World Autism Awareness Day in a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 18, 2007.

This resolution “Invites all member states, relevant organisations of the United Nations system and other international organisations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organisations and the private sector, to observe World Autism Awareness Day in an appropriate manner, in order to raise public awareness of autism….”

The United Nations General Assembly’s decision to set aside one specific day to encourage autism awareness stems from the fact that, “The rate of autism in all regions of the world is high and the lack of understanding has a tremendous impact on the individuals, their families and communities.” It also noted that “Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic status.” Thus, Autism Awareness Day is meant “to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.”

This can be done through appropriate support, accommodation and acceptance so that those on the spectrum can enjoy equal opportunity, and full and effective participation in society. Unfortunately, stigmatisation and discrimination prevent so many individuals with autism from accessing diagnosis and therapies. The UN noted that this “must be addressed by both public policy-makers in developing nations, as well as donor countries.”

What does all this mean for TT? It means that as a country that is a member of the United Nations since September 18, 1962; a country which has ratified both the Convention of the Rights of the Child and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, TT is obligated to ensure that “children with disabilities should enjoy a full and decent life, in conditions which ensure dignity, promote self-reliance and facilitate the child’s active participation in the community; as well as the full enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms on an equal basis with other children.” otherwise we are lagging behind in achieving internationally agreed development goals.

TT is yet to make any concerted efforts towards accomplishing this. We are greatly lacking in all areas of service to children with different abilities – especially education, social services and healthcare. Our diagnosis, training and intervention programmes are lacking immensely. What is even worst is the lack of interest by present and past governments.

Most of the provisions for those with special needs have come from NGOs and private groups. It is only within the last month that we have heard talks of equal opportunities for those with special needs occurring at a governmental level. As a country we are very good at talking but unless talk is translated into actions those with special needs will continue to be marginalised in TT. The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2019 is Assistive Technologies, Active Participation and “It obliges states that are party to the convention to promote availability and use of such technologies at an affordable cost, to facilitate access to them, and to undertake or promote research and development into new such technologies.” We are yet to hear anything about this from any government body.

World Autism Awareness Day is a good time to open up discussions at a national level on everything ranging from assistive technology in education to social services, long-term healthcare, social stigma and general misconceptions of autism. This is when we should assess our current infrastructure and opportunities for future development of those with autism/special needs. National discussions on the development of policies, employment opportunities, specialised accommodations, etc, should dominate as we celebrate World Autism Awareness Day. April 2 presents an ideal opportunity for the general education of Trinbagonians – from children in preschools straight to the older generations in society. This is the perfect occasion to teach everyone about accepting those who are different; of encouraging citizens to be more understanding and accommodating and most importantly; to create opportunities for those with autism. It is often said that education is the key to changing people’s mentality and this is a good time to hold assemblies in schools and to have open discussions on special needs with students of all levels. This is the perfect occasion for us to start the process of change especially as autism doesn’t end when World Autism Awareness Day is over.

Dr Radica Mahase founder/director, Support Autism T&T