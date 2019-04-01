Arrive Alive: Wear your seat belts

IN light of the recent road deaths of a 19-year-old man and a fireman, drivers and passengers are being urged to take the necessary precautions and wear their seat belts at all times while on the nation's roads.

The call was made by non-governmental organisation (NGO), Arrive Alive, who said the victims Malick Alexander and Kwame Roberts may not have been wearing seatbelts at the time of the accidents.

Alexander and Roberts were killed in two separate accidents on Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the NGO said, “This young driver (Alexander) was ejected from the vehicle on impact...no seatbelt it seems. Please let’s all wear our seatbelts and obey the speed limit.”

Also, in a separate post, Arrive Alive said it seems as though Roberts, the fireman, “wasn’t wearing his seat belt either. We feel the pain of all these families who now join us on the painful journey of living with the void of losing a loved one. We are so very sorry for your loss”.

Arrive Alive is also calling on the government to make defensive driving mandatory to get a driver's permit.