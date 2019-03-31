TTPS $ woes outrageous

THE EDITOR: Money seems to be the number one problem with our public services and the TT Police Service (TTPS) is also in the mix.

After reading the information shared by the Commissioner of Police Mr Gary Griffith, many questions pop into my mind. First, the issue of 300 officers on suspension but it gets even worse where some of them are for more than ten years. What could these officers have done that it is taking so long to bring those investigations to a close? If you cannot charge them or have conclusive evidence after a period of time, put them back to work. That is total madness to have an officer “with pay” on suspension for that period of time. This is taxpayer’s money going down the drain.

Then the overtime issue, believe me this is not just a problem with TTPS but a lot of those state-owned enterprises. Let us face reality if your system is weak when it comes to accountability and proper checks and balances people will exploit it for their own personal gain. Someone must be in charge to account for overtime and this must be approved and scrutinised by the relevant authorities. No flimsy excusing when it comes to overtime, get the job done in the allotted hours.

Finally the allocation of funds to the TTPS. If we are going to fight crime in TT, especially where it is currently, capital will be a major player. The TTPS will have to have the best in modern day technology, weapons, training and all that goes with fighting crime effectively. Paying their bills are important, for example, vehicles need gas and if those stations are not paid promptly what then? This is just an example.

I appeal to all the relevant parties, this is a matter of great importance, TTPS needs the money to effectively do their job.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan