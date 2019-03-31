N Touch
Sunday 31 March 2019
THA worker charged for ganja possession

Gilisa Bonas, a Tobago House of Assembly worker has been charged with having 411 grams of marijuana.

Bonas, of Richmond Grade Road, was fined $20,000 after pleading guilty before Magistrate Brian Dabideen on Thursday last week.

Police said, between 1 and 2am, they searched Bonas’ home. Bonas, 30, is an assistant data collector at the Division of Fisheries and Food Production. She was with Akizar Bascombe-Laurenda, a 25-year-old saleswoman.

During the search, a transparent plastic bag with 11 grams of marijuana was allegedly seized from Bascombe-Laurenda.

Another search was done in a car belonging to Bonas, and a transparent black packet with 400 grams of marijuana was found. Bascombe-Laurenda pleaded not guilty.

PC Guy laid the charges. The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Jeffrey George.

