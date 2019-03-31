‘Sweet’ start for Boys Town, Guaya United

Boys Town celebrate their victory, on Friday, in the opening match of the annual Sweet Sixteen Football League at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande. PHOTO BY STEPHON NICHOLAS

BOYS TOWN and Guaya United made winning starts, on Friday, in the annual Sweet Sixteen Football League which kicked off at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande. Boys Town, courtesy a double from Keirin Vincent, got past Dream Team 2-1 in the opening game of Group B. Dream Team's goal came via Daniel Craig, but that was as close as they would get.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Guaya United defeated defending champions Take That and Cool It 1-0 in a Group A contest. Guaya took early control of the match, dominating the midfield and pegging their rivals back. Take That and Cool It were struggling to string together passes and were lucky to go into the halftime interval level. Guaya continued to apply pressure and got their reward in the second period through a goal from Decclan Marslyn, which proved the decider.

The opening attracted a large turnout of spectators with representatives from the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation also present. The league continues on Thursday with doubleheaders daily until Sunday.

Teams are vying for a $50,000 first prize, with second place taking home $15,000 and third place $7,000.

Group A - Take That and Cool It, Guaya United Athletico, Uptop, Quash Trace, Manzan, MIC, Seeds of Greatness.

Group B - Boys Town, Dream Team, Matura United, Extra Food Arima Tigers, Generation Next, Futuristic, Bruce United, Duranta United.