Smith eighth in World Masters Discus

Gwendolyn Smith of TT, second from left, collects her women's 50-54 javelin silver medal at the 2019 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, on Wednesday.

GWENDOLYN Smith finished eighth in the women’s 50-54 discus finals on the sixth and penultimate day of the 2019 World Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in Torun, Poland, on Friday.

Smith had a best throw of 29.32m in the third round. The women’s 50-54 javelin silver medallist opened slowly with a foul in the first round and an under par throw of 19.88m in the second round to lie in 15th position at the end of two rounds of the competition. Smith then hurled the implement 29.32m to move up to eighth at the end of three rounds to earn three more throws. She did not improve with 25.22m in the fourth round, a foul in the fifth and 25.54m in the sixth and final round.

Marcela Barrientos of Chile took gold with a 37.48m effort, ahead of Poland’s Malgozata Krzyan in second (36.96m) and Vita Zarankiene of Lithuania in third (36.71m). Smith was eighth out of a field of 15 competitors.

Martin Prime missed out on qualifying for the men’s 55-59 200m finals. Prime was second in the second of three semifinals in 25.27 seconds. With only the winner of each of the semis assured of a lane in the finals, the St Benedict’s College past student was hoping that his personal best clocking would have been good enough to take him to the finals but he missed out by 0.05 seconds.

The semifinal round was of a high quality as seven of the eight top finishers all set personal best. Petteri Soini of Italy, winner of the first semifinal was the fastest in 24.48, was the lone qualifier for the final who did not set a personal best.

TT-born American Inga Mc Intyre also did not advance to the finals of the women’s 35-39 200m finals after she was eighth fastest in the semifinal round. Mc Intyre was fourth in the first of two semifinal races in 27.10.

TT are among 88 countries competing at the global meet for athletes 35 years and over. The championships began on March 24 and came to an end yesterday.

The TT Association of Masters Athletics congratulated Smith and Prime on representing the country and the association at the championships, excelling in their disciplines and bringing pride and joy to the masters athletic fraternity and the country as a whole.