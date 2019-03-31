Run for food Agri ministry 5K to promote safety, nutrition

In this April 8, 2017, an elderly man is helped to the finish line at the Run for Food 5k/walk.

Availability, access, and safe and nutritious food are the key pillars of food security and can all be achieved by growing and buying locally.

Wilhelmina Kissoonsingh, chairperson of the World Food Day National Committee of TT and director of Extension, Training and Information Services Division at the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries noted that buying local not only cost less than imported goods but is more nutritious because produce is healthy and fresh.

She said the committee was created to bring awareness to several facts throughout the year – that there are many hungry people in the world yet the population continues to grow, and despite this there are many overweight people. She noted that, according to the FAO 2018 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, while about 821 million people are suffering from chronic undernourishment, 1.3 billion people are overweight and 672 million are obese.

“Citizens need to adopt a new mindset by supporting local producers, using the earth’s resources more wisely, following nutritious and varied diets, and changing day-to-day actions with the aim of reducing waste and taking on a more sustainable lifestyle.”

This was in accordance with the 2018 to 2019 theme: Our Actions are our Future – A Zero Hunger World by 2030 is Possible. To highlight this, the ministry organised a Plant Torch, and the Massy Stores Run For Food 5k which included a Namdevco Farmers’ Market.

Kissoonsingh explained that the Plant Torch is the opening of the activity for the 5k.

Every year, a plant would be passed to selected schools with 4-H Young Farmers Clubs throughout the country. Each school would receive a brochure on the plant with care instructions, care for the plant for a week and, if it survives, receive a certificate for successful nurturing and participation. At the end, it would be planted at the Botanic Gardens.

Anthony Choo Quan, a member of the committee, marketing manager of Massy Stores and a representative of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce said it is similar to the Olympic torch relay, passed from person to person, before the lighting of the Olympic flame.

This year, the eight participating schools are Laventille Girls’ Government, Arima Girls' RC, Matelot Community College, Mayaro Secondary, Tabeland AC, Penal Quinam Government, Siparia KPA, and Palmiste Government.

The plants chosen were indigenous to the West Indies and possibly well-known to youths. The sugar apple plant will be planted on April 3.

A few days after the Plant Torch, on April 6, the Run For Food 5k will take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

“We will be running to sensitise the population to grow food for themselves, to demand locally grown food to stimulate local production, and to eat nutritious food and exercise to help live healthy lifestyles. We also hope people would start exploring growing their own food at home,” explained Choo Quan.

In an effort to encourage people to start backyard gardens and grow their own food, the Ministry of Agriculture would have seedlings available to the public free of charge.

Massy Stores is the major sponsor of the 5k. Choo Quan said Massy is the largest distributor of food in TT so it plays a part in making food available to the population. In addition, he said about 50 per cent of the produce sold by Massy is from local farmers and the store also carries many locally-manufactured products. “That’s why it was an easy thing for us to say, ‘Let’s sponsor this,’ because the tenants match.”

The warm up is scheduled to begin at 3 pm, and the run at 4 pm. However, he said it is not a competitive race so some people can run while others lime as they walk. The cool down, a free Zumba session, will take place between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

Online registration can be done at www.massystores5k.com. T-shirts are also available. Registered participants can collect their packages at Massy Stores in Westmoorings, Trincity, Chaguanas, and Gulf View from April 2 to 4, from 3 pm to 8 pm. Manual registration will also be available at those stores during the same hours.

Choo Quan noted that all funds will be donated to the charities Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life, and United Way to be used for anything related to local food production as they see fit.

In addition to the run, there will be a farmers’ market from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Kissoonsingh said, “The whole idea behind the farmers market is for people to support local. Remember our actions are our future so we need to support of local farmers, eat what is nutritious, and of course, one of the key aspects of food security is that food must be accessible.”

Not only would there be availability of safer, healthy food at a cheaper cost, but the products are made from local ingredients. She said all the vendors at the market are certified by Namdevco, which meant all the ingredients in their products are local except for materials not available in TT.

“One of the things we encourage people to do is value add. That’s like making your jams, jellies, soaps, etc so you could diversify. It’s about spurring the local economy but it’s also about reducing wastage. When there is a surplus of food you could convert it into other products instead of discarding it.”

“Farmers are the core.” added Choo Quan. “If people support farmers by changing their taste and behaviours, the demand will grow, and the farmers will grow more produce... If you change your actions now, the future will be different.”