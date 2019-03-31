Officers deserve the praise CoP talks 1st-qtr crime reduction and plans for TTPS:

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

TODAY is the last day of the first quarter in 2019 and if things continue as is, the murder toll will, for the first time in at least five years, not exceed the previous year.

Sunday Newsday spoke with Police Commissioner on what, if anything, was done to reduce the murder toll for the first quarter from 135 last year to 109. Griffith said it was not about him but about the TT Police Service (TTPS). He added that, while the buck stopped with him, when praises were due, he shared those with his officers.

Griffith identified his revamping of police units and the trust the public had in him for the reduction. Apart from the murder toll decreasing, there was also a drop in violent crimes when compared to the same period last year. According to Griffith, reported rapes/incest and other sexual offences went from 243 in 2018 to 103 this year. Kidnappings for ransom went from four to zero while robberies dropped from 782 to 593. Serious indecency dropped from seven reports to zero and shootings and wounding took a nosedive from 191 to 169. Kidnappings also reduced to 16 this year while it was 29 last year.

Asked about the white-collar crimes, Griffith said he was aggressively pursuing those and soon he would be “closing some gates.” He was referring to several police investigations namely E-mailgate and Prisongate which alleged that high-ranking political officials were involved in nefarious activities.

Griffith said, “What I am going to do is to put four units under one umbrella and form the Financial Investigation Department. The units are the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB), the Financial Investigation Branch, Fraud Squad and the Cyber Crime and Social Media Unit, formerly the Cyber Crime Unit.” He said that would mean the units would not be operating in silos and there would be collaboration among elite units.

Griffith added he would be importing experts in various fields, both locally and abroad and making them special reserve police officers (SRPs) to better specialised units such as the crime-scene investigations, Social Media Unit and the Legal Unit. He said there was going to be an overhaul of the police, and with his first budget request as Police Commissioner, he would be seeking to finance his vision. The top cop added that while crime reduction was “low hanging fruit we were able to pick” he wanted to upgrade the entire service and bring it in line with international standards. “Policing is a template,” he added.

Griffith said the Commissioner’s command centre worked in tandem with the operation command centre that provided real-time data for the 85 rapid-response vehicles enabling them to respond promptly to distress calls. Dashboard cameras also provide the two centres with updates in real time. With these updates and the tips from the public, which he said had been overwhelming, Griffith said police were better equipped to address the concerns of the public.

Although there is a reduction in the murder toll for the first quarter, it may not remain lower than last year’s overall figure and he is now using statistics to prevent crime rather that respond to it. This has changed his weekly crime statistics meetings from what he called a "blame game," to strategically using the data to provide the divisional commanders with the resources needed to reduce crime in their area.

“Crime might go up and down but I think the general perception is that the public feels safer. I am working with the National Security Minister (Stuart Young) to improve the E999 system where information is fed straight to the operations command centre,” Griffith said.

Griffith, who last week said the TTPS was owing some $300 million, said he would better manage his funds to afford the changes he wanted to make. One thing that he will be looking at is the $33 million monthly overtime which he believes can be cut by a third.

“There was a lot of money spent in years gone by that can be reduced. If we reduce previous expenditure that money can be used elsewhere. I am not asking for more money but I will reallocate the funds in a more strategic manner,” Griffith said, adding the shift system would be changed and he was in discussions with the Police Service Social and Welfare Association to address the issue of overtime.

He highlighted that a 48 hour shift was not effective as officers would sleep and would be paid for doing such. Managing that and making officers financially responsible for repairing vehicles they destroy, will also generate capital for many of his planned projects. One of the projects included the revamping of the police academy that will increase the intake from roughly 200 annually to 500. This he said will be able to offset the number of officers that annually retire making the police service increase its man power to the needed strength in three years. He will also seek to absorb 500 SRPs in the coming weeks.