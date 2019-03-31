Men and woman rob Penal guest house

POLICE are searching for two men and a woman who robbed a guest house in Penal on Friday night.

A police report said a men and the woman arrived at the guest house, pretending to be customers, and requested a room.

They paid the receptionist $150 and were given keys to a room. Minutes later the man left the room and asked the receptionist for two towels. While there, he was joined by another man wearing a hoodie.

The two men announced a hold-up and demanded that the receptionist hand over all the money in the cash register. They were then joined by the woman.

They left with $21,000 and a digital video recorder.

In a separate incident, police held 14 Venezuelans, among them four children, who were intercepted at the Los Bajos beach in Erin without passports.

They were taken to the immigration detention centre.