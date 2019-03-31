Man arrested near 2 schools with ganja and cocaine

POLICE from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) arrested a man, a stone’s throw away from two primary schools in San Fernando, allegedly with cocaine and marijuana inside a plastic bag.

Police said at about 5.30 pm on Thursday, Sgt Dinoo and Cpl Bahadur with other members of the SDTF were on mobile patrol and saw the man near his home at Rushworth Street in San Fernando. The man, 37, on seeing the approaching police, allegedly dropped the bag in his hands and began to quickly walk away. On checking the bag, police, among them PCs Loutan, Guerra, Narace, Siewsankar, Williams and Henry, said they found marijuana and cocaine.

The incident happened near the San Fernando Girls’ Government Primary School which is next to the San Fernando Boys’ Government on Crichlow Street.

The marijuana weighed 440 grammes and the cocaine, 20 grammes.

He was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate.