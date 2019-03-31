Lionesses maul Achievers in women’s T20 final

UNIVERSITY of the West Indies Lionesses clinched the TT Women’s Cricket Association championship division T20 title with a comfortable six-wicket win over Achievers, at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Wednesday.

Batting first Achievers were limited to 79 for nine in 20 overs as Victoria Madoo took four for 13 for UWI.

Shaunelle Sawh top scored with 17 for Achievers and Anjali Goordeen and Samantha Ramgoolam scored ten apiece.

In response, Tammika Nanan-Ramsumair led UWI to 80/4 in 15.3 overs with an unbeaten 30. Aaliyah Williams chipped in with 19 and Onika Alexander ended on 14 not out to help UWI to victory.

Ramgoolam’s 2/16 and Daylia Alexander’s 1/15 was not enough to prevent UWI from winning the match.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Achievers 79/9 (20 overs) (Shaunelle Sawh 17, Anjali Goordeen 10; Samantha Ramgoolam 10; Victoria Madoo 4/13) vs UWI Lionesses 80/4 (15.3 overs) (Tammika Nanan-Ramsumair 30 not out, Aaliyah Williams 19, Onika Alexander 14 not out; Samantha Ramgoolam 2/16, Daylia Alexander 1/15) Lionesses won by six wickets