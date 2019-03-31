Imbert, Griffith to meet on money

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith addresses membrs of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, Parilament on Thursday. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith is “fully confident” that the Ministry of Finance will adhere to their requirements and fulfil their financial obligations to the Police Service.

Griffith, who was responding to the Finance Minster Colm Imbert’s claims that $1 billion was given to the Police Service to meet their debts, told Sunday Newsday that there was a slight confusion in the figures.

He explained that of the $1 billion, $850 million was dedicated to salaries. The balance went to paying debts from the previous year, which they did, and there was a $70 million balance from the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year.

Griffith said he will meet with the Finance Minister this week to resolve the discrepancies, adding he had all the documents to show that all the money was not disbursed.

Griffith said an outstanding $300 million was for goods and services for this financial year, and none of those bills have been paid. This, he said, meant that since September, the service has been racking up a tab of almost $27 million monthly.

“If he says that we are cash-strapped, I will understand… It seems he was not properly advised. I am confident that the Finance Minister will solve this problem,” Griffith said.

At a parliamentary Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) meeting on Thursday, Griffith reported the police were in dire straits and had not received any funding other than officers’ salaries for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. As a result, the service had been unable to pay bills generated in that period.

Griffith told the committee, “What I am trying to get now is $47 million to pay off bills that the TTPS owes debtors, approved in fiscal 2017-18 to pay off bills from December 2017-December 2018. I have not even started getting funds for 2018-2019.”

Back in January, after a Newsday report that the TTPS was running out of money, the Finance Ministry had said it received a request for $80 million from the commissioner and had released $20 million for equipment, materials, services and supplies. A further $20 million was reportedly scheduled to be released for that purpose in the following next two weeks and a balance of $40 million in February.

Griffith, at the PAAC, acknowledged receipt of the $20 million for projects including tasers, vehicles and new uniforms, but said, “Pertaining to goods and services, it’s over $300 million owed, and nothing has been given for this fiscal year.”

He clarified that whatever was given had been used to pay outstanding debts from 2017/2018 for which money had been approved in 2018, but creditors for 2018/2019 had not been paid because funds had not yet been released, so he had to take some of the funding from the $20 million to offset debts to vendors.