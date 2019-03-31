Greenvale repairs 70 per cent done

In this October 20 photo, Anil Boodhan and Avinash Deonarine and other residents check for persons needing rescuing following devastating floods in the HDC Greenvale housing development, La Horquetta. Photo by Lincoln Holder

FIVE months after Greenvale Park, La Horquetta was devastated by flood, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure have been working to prevent any further occurrences.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, on Saturday, visited Greenvale where work is ongoing.

In an emailed response to Newsday, HDC said the Works and Transport Ministry was “undertaking some projects which will not only benefit Greenvale Park, but the immediate area which surrounds it.”

The work includes the widening of the Caroni river, which was one of two rivers that overflowed its banks leading to the flooding. Sinanan, during his site visit, explained that the work will increase the capacity to hold as much as two feet of water.

To date, HDC said it and the ministry did a number of assessments to provide solutions for the community. They have since widened the drains where possible and raised the berm and culvert just outside the housing area. In the coming months, both agencies will extend and raise the containment berm to fully surround the community; complete the road which connects La Horquetta South and Greenvale Park, which will provide an alternative access to enter and exit the community; construct a flood pumping station with automated systems.

“The construction of the containment berm is expected to contain water levels in the retention ponds and subsequently discharge any excess water to the Caroni Basin,” HDC said, adding they have maintained an active presence in Greenvale through the coordination of relief and recovery efforts, the establishment of the relief centre and supervision of rehabilitative work.

The rehabilitative work includes the repair of 485 affected units with more than 70 per cent (347) being repaired. HDC said the repairs were expected to cost $29 million, but a final cost could not be determined as all are still to be completed.

They were faced with issues, including slow and substandard work from some contractors and lack of cooperation from homeowners.

One hundred and eight units were expected to be completed by today. The remaining 30 are expected to be completed at the end of April.

After the October 19 flooding last year, HDC hired several contractors to repair homes at a cost of $30,000 to $60,000 per home depending on the damage. The repairs were expected to be completed by Christmas last year, however, several contractors failed to meet the deadline. HDC gave no official deadline to the contractors but hoped they would complete their work in a timely manner. The repairs came after Cabinet took a decision for HDC to do repairs on the affected homes, foregoing a cash settlement to the homeowners to repair the homes themselves.