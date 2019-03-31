'Get the hell out of our business' Lok Jack chides Govt over CSME

Jeffery Hall, CEO of Jamacia Producers Group and Arthur Lok Jack, Businessman The annual business meeting hosted by T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, with panel discussion "We are better together" held at the Hyatt Regency, Waterfront POS. Thursday, March 28, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

PROMINENT businessman Arthur Lok Jack wants Government to leave the private sector alone. He said at a TT Chamber luncheon last week, "I hope that somewhere down the line the TT Government can get the hell out of our business, and the same for Jamaica – and leave it to the private sector to do what the private sector has to do." The event, the 19th luncheon organised by the local business sector, took place at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

He said, "Every time the government changes we have different rules and regulations, and different public servants." He said he was, therefore, urging the private sector to put pressure on the Government to implement strategies and policies for the further growth of Caricom and the CSME. Lok Jack said he tried to consult with the Government on what could be done to empower the CSME, but added, "They have absolutely no interest in the CSME."

He said interest only arises in instances where TT stands to benefit individually. He made reference to the purchase of land in Portmore, St Catherine, in Jamaica to build a plant – saying it was purchased as assets in the event that the CSMEtook greater form, and not because there was genuine interest in CSME.

"The biggget advantage for us with free trade is the ability to ship our goods without duties or taxes."

Lok Jack said, "The biggest economy in the world is the USA, 50 states, one language, one country that came together after the civil war. The second largest is Europe – however they have different languages, but now one currency, the Euro." He was comparing those regions with Caricom where there is not a single CSME form being used throughout the region.

He said he hoped the panel discussion would act as a catalyst for change, and said he hoped when a similar gathering takes place in the future it would have had rewards instead of having the same conversations.