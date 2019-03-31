Duke cops men's singles title

AKIEL Duke won the men's singles title when the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament came to a close at the Tranquillity Courts in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Second seeded Duke had to battle from a set down to prevail over fifth seeded Richard Chung. Chung got off to a strong start winning the first set 6-4, but Tobagonian Duke rallied to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-3. Last night after press time Duke and Chung teamed up to play Nabeel Mohammed and Adam Ramkissoon in the men's doubles final.

The veterans doubles final featured the top two teams in the competition. The top seeded team of Kendall Cuffy and Richard Mc Letchie defeated the second seeded pair of Dion Auguste and Ricky Villaroel 7-6, 6-3.