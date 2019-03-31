Drakes, Weekes starin CariFin savannah lap

Runners participate in the CariFin Savannah One Lap, on Wednesday, at the Queen's Park Savannah.

JEAN Paul Drakes of Republic Bank won the CariFin Savannah One Lap event at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

Drakes won in a time of 14 minutes and 53 seconds (14:53) in the event that started and ended opposite TGI Friday. Drakes finished just ahead of David Serrant of Sagicor who was second in 14:54 and Abijah Phillip, also of Republic Bank, ended third in 15:25.

Among the women, Salina Scott of Central Bank was an easy winner in 18:03 and her time was good finish to end eighth overall. Her co-worker Anica Ghent was second in 20:04 and Brlinda St Louis of RBC rounded off the top three in 20:41.

In the walk Tessa Weekes of Republic Bank copped top spot in the overall and women’s category in 28:10.

Kadesha Charles, also of Republic Bank, snatched silver among the women in 31:01 and Crystal Alexander of First Citizens ensured it was not a clean sweep for Republic Bank claiming third place in 31:42.

In the men’s category of the walk Desmond Christian of Central Bank earned the top spot stopping the clock in 28:53 which was enough to end second overall. Neil Juman of First Citizens came second in 29:36 and Republic Bank’s Jaleel Frank was third in 30:30.

The CariFin Games features a number of sports events comprising financial companies in TT.